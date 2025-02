IDLIB (Syrian Arab Republic), 20/02/2025.- Members of the Syrian Civil Defense, known as the White Helmets, search for victims after an explosion of war remnants that a person was collecting, in the town of Al-Nairab in the eastern countryside of Idlib, Syria, 20 February 2025. The Syrian Civil Defense said that at least four people were killed as a result of the explosion and a child was also injured, while the Civil Defense teams are searching for victims at the scene. (Siria) EFE/EPA/AHMAD FALHALA | AHMAD FALHALA