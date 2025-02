Gaza (-), 01/02/2025.- Palestinian prisoners, released by Israel as part of a ceasefire agreement with Hamas, arrive in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, 01 February 2025. It is the fourth prisoner swap since the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas came into effect on 19 January. Three Israeli hostages were released from Gaza on 01 February, while over 180 Palestinian prisoners in Israel were being released throughout the day. EFE/EPA/HAITHAM IMAD | HAITHAM IMAD