Arlington (United States), 30/01/2025.- Passengers wait after Ronald Reagan National Airport was shut down following a collision between a commercial airplane and a military helicopter in Regan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, USA, 29 January 2025. According to a preliminary statement from the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), a PSA Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 regional jet that departed earlier today from Wichita, Kansas collided in midair with a Sikorsky H-60 helicopter while on approach to Reagan Washington National Airport. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/WILL OLIVER | WILL OLIVER