Kyiv (Ukraine), 01/01/2025.- A handout photo made available by the State Emergency Service shows Ukrainian rescuers working at the site of a drone attack on a residential building in Kyiv, Ukraine, 01 January 2025, amid the ongoing Russian invasion. According to the State Emergency Service, at least three people were injured as a result of a Russian drone attack on Kyiv. (Rusia, Ucrania, Kiev) EFE/EPA/STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES | STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE HANDOUT