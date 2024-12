Moscow (Russian Federation), 08/12/2024.- Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) toasts with event participants during a ceremony marking Heroes of the Fatherland Day in the St. George's Hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace in Moscow, Russia, 09 December 2024. (Rusia, Moscú) EFE/EPA/ALEXANDER KAZAKOV / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL MANDATORY CREDIT | Efe - ALEXANDER KAZAKOV