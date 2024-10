07/10/2024 DAMASCUS, Oct. 7, 2024 -- This photo taken with a cellphone shows smoke and fire seen from a distance after an Israeli airstrike hits military sites in Homs, central Syria, Oct. 6, 2024. Israeli airstrikes targeted military sites in the countryside of Homs and Hama provinces in central Syria on Sunday, killing five Syrian soldiers and wounding several others, a war monitor reported. POLITICA Europa Press/Contacto/Stringer | Europa Press/Contacto/Stringer