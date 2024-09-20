Houla (Lebanon), 19/09/2024.- Smoke rises after an Israeli shelling hit the Khiyam town near the Lebanese-Israeli border in southern Lebanon, 19 September 2024. Lebanon's Health Minister Firas Abiad said on 19 September that at least 37 people have been and more than 2,900 others injured after multiple wireless communication devices (pagers) were detonated on 17 and 18 September. Lebanon's Hezbollah said in a statement that Israel was behind the attacks. The Israeli military stated that it struck a number of Hezbollah targets in Lebanon to 'degrade' the group's capabilities and infrastructure, accusing the militant group of turning southern Lebanon into a 'combat zone'. (Líbano, Hizbulá/Hezbolá) EFE/EPA/STR | STR
El Ministerio de Exteriores de Rusia advirtió este viernes contra una operación israelí a gran escala en el Líbano y llamó a evitar este «escenario catastrófico». «Estamos convencidos de que el lanzamiento de una operación militar a gran escala en el Líbano tendría consecuencias devastadoras para la seguridad de todo Oriente Medio. Es necesario evitar un escenario tan catastrófico», dijo la portavoz de Exteriores, María Zajárova, en un foro en San Petersburgo.
