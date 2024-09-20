Israeli-Lebanese border tensions continue to rise

El Ministerio de Exteriores de Rusia advirtió este viernes contra una operación israelí a gran escala en el Líbano y llamó a evitar este «escenario catastrófico». «Estamos convencidos de que el lanzamiento de una operación militar a gran escala en el Líbano tendría consecuencias devastadoras para la seguridad de todo Oriente Medio. Es necesario evitar un escenario tan catastrófico», dijo la portavoz de Exteriores, María Zajárova, en un foro en San Petersburgo.

Zajárova, citada por la agencia TASS, volvió a instar a todas las partes involucradas a la contención y el cese de hostilidades.

Rusia, agregó, está dispuesta a «cooperar estrechamente con socios regionales e internacionales para reducir las tensiones y estabilizar la situación político-militar» en Oriente Medio.

El Ejército israelí confirmó a última hora del jueves ataques aéreos contra un centenar de lanzadores de misiles de la milicia chíi libanesa Hizbulá, algunos de los cuales estaban «listos para disparar contra Israel».

El canal libanés de televisión Al Manar, perteneciente a Hizbulá, ya reportó anoche más de medio centenar de ataques israelíes próximos a la frontera, mientras que la Agencia Nacional de Noticias del Líbano (ANN) confirmó bombardeos contra zonas situadas en la región de Jezzine, bastante alejada de la frontera común pero dentro del radio de acción abarcado anteriormente por el Estado hebreo.

Esta es la segunda ola de bombardeos contra el sur del Líbano perpetrada ayer por Israel, después de que el Ejército bombardease por la tarde otras 30 plataformas de lanzamiento e infraestructuras pertenecientes a Hizbulá.

Las tensiones en la región se dispararon después de que esta semana dos olas de explosiones simultáneas en miles de aparatos de comunicación portados por integrantes de Hizbulá mataran a 37 personas e hirieran a casi 3.000 en el territorio libanés.

Moscú condenó previamente los ataques «sin precedentes» contra el Líbano, que tachó de «burda violación de su soberanía y un grave reto al derecho internacional por medio del uso de armamento no convencional».