Acre (Israel), 25/08/2024.- Houses damaged by rocket fire from Lebanon in a residential neighborhood in the northern city of Acre, Israel, 25 August 2024. The Israeli military stated that Israeli Air Force fighter jets struck targets belonging to the Hezbollah organization that posed an imminent threat to the citizens of the State of Israel. Hezbollah stated that it had fired more than 300 missiles and drones at Israel. (Líbano, Hizbulá/Hezbolá) EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN | ABIR SULTAN