Catania (Italy), 23/07/2024.- People walk under umbrellas due to the eruptive activity of Mount Etna and the simultaneous emission of volcanic ash into the atmosphere in Catania, Sicily island, Italy, 23 July 2024. The Catania airport operator announced on 23 July that flights to and from the city were suspended due to the eruptive activity of Mount Etna. (erupción volcánica, Italia) EFE/EPA/ORIETTA SCARDINO | ORIETTA SCARDINO