Ankara (Turkey), 15/05/2023.- Turkish President and presidential candidate Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) speaks to supporters at the Justice and Development Party (AKP) headquarters, in Ankara, Turkey, 15 May 2023, the day after simultaneous parliamentary and presidential elections. (Elecciones, Turquía) EFE/EPA/Necati Savas | Necati Savas