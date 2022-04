⚡️A local man, Serhiy Andriyovych, stands on the ruins of a building where his children lived, in Borodyanka, Kyiv Oblast, on April 10.

They evacuated on March 1, one day before a Russian air strike destroyed the building.

📷Anastasia Lapatina