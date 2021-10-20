La reina de Inglaterra cancela un viaje oficial y descansará por consejo médico

Epsom (United Kingdom).- (FILE) - A file picture dated 06 June 2015 shows Britain's Queen Elizabeth II arriving for the Derby Day at the Epsom Down Racecourse, in Epsom, outside London, Britain (reissued 14 April 2021). The Queen of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth Realms turns 95 on 21 April 2021. (Reino Unido, Londres) EFE/EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA *** Local Caption *** 52702001 Queen Elizabeth II turns 95 | Efe
Madrid 20/10/2021
La reina Isabel II canceló un viaje previsto para hoy a Irlanda del Norte por recomendación médica y descansará durante los próximos días, informó este miércoles un portavoz del palacio de Buckingham, su residencia oficial en Londres.
