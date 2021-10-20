La reina de Inglaterra cancela un viaje oficial y descansará por consejo médico

Epsom (United Kingdom).- (FILE) - A file picture dated 06 June 2015 shows Britain's Queen Elizabeth II arriving for the Derby Day at the Epsom Down Racecourse, in Epsom, outside London, Britain (reissued 14 April 2021). The Queen of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth Realms turns 95 on 21 April 2021. (Reino Unido, Londres) EFE/EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA *** Local Caption *** 52702001 Queen Elizabeth II turns 95 | Efe

Madrid 20/10/2021
0

La reina Isabel II canceló un viaje previsto para hoy a Irlanda del Norte por recomendación médica y descansará durante los próximos días, informó este miércoles un portavoz del palacio de Buckingham, su residencia oficial en Londres.

En un comunicado, la misma fuente indicó que la soberana, de 95 años, «ha aceptado con reticencia el asesoramiento médico para descansar durante los próximos días» y se encuentra actualmente en el Castillo de Windsor.

Sin dar más detalles, la Casa Real agregó que «Su Majestad se encuentra con buen ánimo y se siente decepcionada de no poder visitar Irlanda del Norte, donde iba a haber llevado a cabo una serie de compromisos hoy y mañana».

«La Reina envía sus mejores y más cálidos deseos a las personas de Irlanda del Norte y tiene ganas de visitar (la provincia) en el futuro», agrega el portavoz.

Si bien se desconoce el motivo de la cancelación del viaje, los medios locales aseguran que la decisión no está relacionado con el coronavirus.

La prensa británica señala asimismo que se espera que la monarca asista, como está previsto, a la próxima cumbre climática Cop26, que arrancará en Glasgow (Escocia) el próximo mes.

Isabel II rechazó ayer ser distinguida con el galardón «Oldie of the year» ("Anciana del año"): «Una solo es tan vieja como se sienta», ha declarado la soberana británica.
Su secretario privado, Tom Laing-Baker, comunicó por carta a la revista que entrega el premio, «The Oldie», que la monarca «no cree que cumpla los criterios relevantes para poder aceptarlo».