George Floyd: El duelo e indignación de las celebridades

George Floyd. El nombre de este vigilante de seguridad afroamericano de 46 años de edad y oriundo de Mineápolis está en boca de todos en los Estados Unidos. Su muerte en el hospital después de permanecer casi diez minutos tendido sobre el asfalto con la rodilla de un policía blanco aplastándole el cuello ha generado una ola de indignación en el país norteamericano que hacía mucho que no se veía.

Esta ola de indignación ha resonado en muchos niveles de la sociedad estadounidense, inmersa en las contradicciones de ser el país más afectado por el coronavirus en todo el mundo, y tensionado por los que, como el propio presidente Donald Trump, han minimizado el impacto de esta enfermedad y pretenden poner en marcha la maquinaria del país a toda costa.

En este contexto numerosas personalidades, celebridades conocidas del mundo de la televisión, el cine o la canción, así como deportistas de primer nivel han emitido en estos días su consternación por la muerte de George Floyd. Madonna, Justin Bieber Penélope Cruz, Noaomi Campbell, Kim Kardashian o LeBron James son algunos de los referentes en sus respectivos campos que han emitido comentarios sobre esta cuestión a través de las redes sociales.

