George Floyd: El duelo e indignación de las celebridades

George Floyd. El nombre de este vigilante de seguridad afroamericano de 46 años de edad y oriundo de Mineápolis está en boca de todos en los Estados Unidos. Su muerte en el hospital después de permanecer casi diez minutos tendido sobre el asfalto con la rodilla de un policía blanco aplastándole el cuello ha generado una ola de indignación en el país norteamericano que hacía mucho que no se veía.
Esta ola de indignación ha resonado en muchos niveles de la sociedad estadounidense, inmersa en las contradicciones de ser el país más afectado por el coronavirus en todo el mundo, y tensionado por los que, como el propio presidente Donald Trump, han minimizado el impacto de esta enfermedad y pretenden poner en marcha la maquinaria del país a toda costa.
En este contexto numerosas personalidades, celebridades conocidas del mundo de la televisión, el cine o la canción, así como deportistas de primer nivel han emitido en estos días su consternación por la muerte de George Floyd. Madonna, Justin Bieber Penélope Cruz, Noaomi Campbell, Kim Kardashian o LeBron James son algunos de los referentes en sus respectivos campos que han emitido comentarios sobre esta cuestión a través de las redes sociales.
? #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/cFazgClwNe? Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 27, 2020
View this post on Instagram
this makes me absolutely sick. This makes me angry this man DIED. This makes me sad. Racism is evil We need to use our voice! Please people. I?m sorry GEORGE FLOYD
A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on
View this post on Instagram
with his knee on his neck, handcuffed and helpless, crying for his life with his face in the street is the most sickening, heartbreaking thing ive seen in a long time. This Officer knew he was being filmed and murdered him with arrogance and Pride. This has to stop!! Until we can over come Racism in America? no one should be allowed to carry a gun. Most of all cops. God Bless you George Floyd Im so sorry for you and your family. And all the senseless killings that have gone before you. Will it ever end? ?? I pray to GOD it does one day. Until then?Fuck The Police! Yea I said it. Im not interested in being PC. Im interested in Justice. @shaunking #georgefloyd #justice #guncontrol
A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on
Repost from #keedronbryant? Naomi Campbell (@NaomiCampbell) May 28, 2020
?
just singing what?s on my heart...hope this blesses someone???? #sdhtoronto thanks for this dope shirt!!?? #ijustwantolive #blacklivesmatter #ijustwannalive #equality #black #blackexcellence #racism #justice #mstinalawson pic.twitter.com/FEzsgYaLKR
View this post on Instagram
This is what racism looks like. Education will be the light that darkens ignorance in these terrifying times. If you are not standing up for the black community - you are a part of the problem. Please do not stop speaking up until all of this stops. #blacklivesmatter | pyramid by @theconsciouskid
A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Penélope Cruz (@penelopecruzoficial) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on
azrael
Hace 20 minutos
Los millonarios progre m. de siempre. Nada nuevo.