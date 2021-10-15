Adele ha presentado la madrugada de este viernes su esperado nuevo tema: Easy On Me. Esta canción forma parte de su cuarto álbum, «30», que saldrá a la venta en noviembre. El video musical, que comienza en blanco y negro, muestra a la artista saliendo de una casa con carteles de «Se vende»; a continuación Adele se sube a un coche y canta mientras conduce a medida que el video va adquiriendo un color cálido.

Este miércoles, la cantante británica adelantó a sus fans que «finalmente» estaba preparada para lanzar este trabajo, que describió como su forma de «seguir hacia adelante o morir en el período más turbulento de mi vida».

«Ciertamente, no estaba ni cerca de donde esperaba estar cuando lo empecé hace casi 3 años», indicó en un comunicado publicado en Twitter. Tan solo unos días antes, en la revista Vogue, confesó que con este trabajo buscaba explicar a su hijo Angelo los duros años que ha vivido: «Sentí que quería explicarle, a través de este disco, cuando tenga veinte o treinta años, quién soy y por qué elegí voluntariamente desmantelar su vida entera en la búsqueda de mi propia felicidad».

«Tiene tantas preguntas sencillas para mí que no puedo responder porque no sé la respuesta. Como, ¿por qué no podemos seguir viviendo juntos? Eso no es lo que hace la gente cuando se divorcia. ¿Pero por qué no? Yo digo, no lo sé. Eso no es lo que hace la sociedad. Y: ¿Por qué ya no amas a mi papá? Y yo diría, amo a tu papá. Simplemente no estoy enamorada. No puedo hacer que eso tenga sentido para un niño de nueve años», indicó en la mencionada publicación.

La artista ha explicado, además, en la publicación de moda que su divorcio fue muy complicado pero que el deporte le ha ayudado a superarlo: «Me di cuenta de que cuando hacía ejercicio no tenía ansiedad».

Y es que, esta actividad física, ha sido imprescindible para cuidar su salud mental: «Pensé que si podía hacer que mi cuerpo fuese físicamente fuerte y puedo sentirlo y verlo, entonces tal vez algún día pueda hacer que mis emociones y mi mente sean físicamente fuertes». Gracias a esta gran actividad física la inglesa ha perdido 45 kilos.