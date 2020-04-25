Alicia Keys dedica su canción 'Good job' a los héroes de la pandemia

Alicia Keys ha querido mostrar su apoyo a los héroes de la pandemia de coronavirus. Lo ha hecho con su canción Good job, que escribió «para todas las personas que trabajan muy duro y nunca escuchan las palabras ‘buen trabajo’».
La artista, ganadora de 15 Grammys, escribió esta canción hace meses, pero no puede creer que «sea tan relevante ahora».
Alicia Keys estrenó la canción durante el foro global de CNN sobre la pandemia de coronavirus.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Can’t believe that this song I wrote months ago... is sooo relevant now. I wrote it for all the people that work so hard and never hear the words “Good Job” I believe in us though, I believe in the way we are showing up for each other and caring about each other. The way that we are all connected more than we’ve ever been before. This is for you. You’re doing a good job! 👏🏽 👏🏽 👏🏽 Endless love to @therealswizzz and @thekingdream and @avenuebeatz for creating these beautiful words and music with me 💜💜Thank you @CNN
Una publicación compartida de Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) el