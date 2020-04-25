Pandemia de coronavirus

Alicia Keys dedica su canción 'Good job' a los héroes de la pandemia

|

Alicia Keys ha querido mostrar su apoyo a los héroes de la pandemia de coronavirus. Lo ha hecho con su canción Good job, que escribió «para todas las personas que trabajan muy duro y nunca escuchan las palabras ‘buen trabajo’».

La artista, ganadora de 15 Grammys, escribió esta canción hace meses, pero no puede creer que «sea tan relevante ahora».

Alicia Keys estrenó la canción durante el foro global de CNN sobre la pandemia de coronavirus.

