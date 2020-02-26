La cantante Duffy: «Fui violada, drogada y estuve cautiva»

La cantante británica Duffy explicó el martes una larga ausencia de la escena musical al decir que había sido «violada, drogada y mantenida cautiverio», pero no dio detalles sobre dónde o cuándo ocurrió el incidente.

Duffy, de 35 años, que tuvo grandes éxitos con el sencillo «Mercy» en 2008 y su álbum debut «Rockferry», escribió en una publicación de Instagram que estaba «bien y segura ahora», pero dijo que le había tomado su tiempo recuperarse de la terrible experiencia.

La cantante de soul galesa ganó un Grammy en 2009 por «Rockferry» y tres premios Brit, pero se retiró de la fama tras el lanzamiento de su segundo álbum, menos exitoso, en 2010. Actuó en un concierto tributo a Edith Piaf en Nueva York en 2013 y tomó un pequeño papel en la película británica de crímenes de 2015 «Legend», pero rara vez se ha visto o oído hablar de él desde entonces.

«Muchos de ustedes se preguntan qué me pasó, dónde desaparecí y por qué», escribió. «La verdad es que, y confía en mí, estoy bien y seguro ahora, fui violada, drogada y mantenida cautiva durante algunos días. Por supuesto que sobreviví. La recuperación tomó tiempo».

No dijo quién la mantuvo cautiva o cuándo, pero dijo que publicaría una entrevista de audio en las próximas semanas en la que respondería cualquier pregunta.

«¿Te preguntas por qué no elegí usar mi voz para expresar mi dolor? No quería mostrarle al mundo la tristeza en mis ojos. Me pregunté, ¿cómo puedo cantar desde el corazón si está roto? Y lentamente se rompió », añadió.

Los representantes de Duffy de 2010 no respondieron de inmediato una solicitud de comentarios el martes sobre la publicación.