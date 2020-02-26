La cantante Duffy: «Fui violada, drogada y estuve cautiva»

La cantante británica Duffy explicó el martes una larga ausencia de la escena musical al decir que había sido «violada, drogada y mantenida cautiverio», pero no dio detalles sobre dónde o cuándo ocurrió el incidente.
Duffy, de 35 años, que tuvo grandes éxitos con el sencillo «Mercy» en 2008 y su álbum debut «Rockferry», escribió en una publicación de Instagram que estaba «bien y segura ahora», pero dijo que le había tomado su tiempo recuperarse de la terrible experiencia.
La cantante de soul galesa ganó un Grammy en 2009 por «Rockferry» y tres premios Brit, pero se retiró de la fama tras el lanzamiento de su segundo álbum, menos exitoso, en 2010. Actuó en un concierto tributo a Edith Piaf en Nueva York en 2013 y tomó un pequeño papel en la película británica de crímenes de 2015 «Legend», pero rara vez se ha visto o oído hablar de él desde entonces.
«Muchos de ustedes se preguntan qué me pasó, dónde desaparecí y por qué», escribió. «La verdad es que, y confía en mí, estoy bien y seguro ahora, fui violada, drogada y mantenida cautiva durante algunos días. Por supuesto que sobreviví. La recuperación tomó tiempo».
No dijo quién la mantuvo cautiva o cuándo, pero dijo que publicaría una entrevista de audio en las próximas semanas en la que respondería cualquier pregunta.
«¿Te preguntas por qué no elegí usar mi voz para expresar mi dolor? No quería mostrarle al mundo la tristeza en mis ojos. Me pregunté, ¿cómo puedo cantar desde el corazón si está roto? Y lentamente se rompió », añadió.
Los representantes de Duffy de 2010 no respondieron de inmediato una solicitud de comentarios el martes sobre la publicación.
You can only imagine the amount of times I thought about writing this. The way I would write it, how I would feel thereafter. Well, not entirely sure why now is the right time, and what it is that feels exciting and liberating for me to talk. I cannot explain it. Many of you wonder what happened to me, where did I disappear to and why. A journalist contacted me, he found a way to reach me and I told him everything this past summer. He was kind and it felt so amazing to finally speak. The truth is, and please trust me I am ok and safe now, I was raped and drugged and held captive over some days. Of course I survived. The recovery took time. There’s no light way to say it. But I can tell you in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days I committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again, the sun does now shine. You wonder why I did not choose to use my voice to express my pain? I did not want to show the world the sadness in my eyes. I asked myself, how can I sing from the heart if it is broken? And slowly it unbroke. In the following weeks I will be posting a spoken interview. If you have any questions I would like to answer them, in the spoken interview, if I can. I have a sacred love and sincere appreciation for your kindness over the years. You have been friends. I want to thank you for that x Duffy Please respect this is a gentle move for me to make, for myself, and I do not want any intrusion to my family. Please support me to make this a positive experience.
¿Y no denunció nada?