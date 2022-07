Mario Mola regresa a las Series Mundiales lejos de los mejores

NZLs @HWilde1997 🦅💨 wins #WTCSHamburg 🥇, takes over the Series lead and proves he's the man to beat this season! Australia's @Matt_Hauser earns an impressive 🥈 and Morocco's Jawad Abdelmoula claims a career-best 🥉 on the world stage!#Triathlon pic.twitter.com/1LvHMwLhdY