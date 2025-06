Los hermanos Márquez quieren retomar su dominio en Aragón

Marc Marquez of Spain and Ducati Lenovo Team, Alex Marquez of Spain and BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP during the 2025 MotoGP Michelin Grand Prix de France on May 11, 2025 at the Circuit Bugatti in Le Mans, France - Photo Jean Catuffe / DPPI | Foto: Jean Catuffe / DPPI / AFP7 / Europa Press